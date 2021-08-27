Advertisement

Bigg Boss OTT is without fail making it to the headlines every single day. While the fights and arguments are one of the major reasons – the eliminations are another cause. During the last Sunday Ka Vaar episode, Karan Johar announced that Ridhima Pandit and her connection Karan Nath were eliminated. Post her exit, we caught up with the actress and below are snippets of what she said.

While conversing exclusively with Koimoi, Ridhima opened up about Karan Johar as a host. She even revealed whether she finds him to be biased or not. During our chat, she also opened up about the different groups in the house and what she thinks of them. Read on to know what she said.

Talking about Karan Johar as the host of Bigg Boss OTT and whether or not he’s biased, Ridhima Pandit said, “I think Karan Johar sir is fabulous as a host, Ek host ki humesha duty hoti hai ki woh humme joh bahar ek general perception chal raha hai uski through humme guidance de ki humme show mai kaise aage badna hai by being objective, by being neutral. I do not feel (he was biased). I feel he was guiding us really well.”

Talking about the different groups formed in the Bigg Boss OTT house, Ridhima Pandit said, “Well, I’m a very loyal person, but at the same time I’m also a very neutral person. Mai khudko kissi bhi group mai, mai strickly kaha karti thi ki mai kissi bhi group mein nahi hu. I will stand by what is true. Joh muje uss waqt sahi lagta tha, mai humesha uske saath jaati thi. Bhale Akshara, you know didn’t like me much, but unke jab meri zarurat thi I was standing by her like a rock. At the same time, jab muje Shamita sahi lagti, mai Shamitake saath hoti thi aur Divya sahi lagti thi, galat lagti thi toh mai humesha yeh cheeze point out karti thi.”

She concluded by saying, “Groupism is something I don’t not agree with. If others are indulging in it, then all best to them.”

