Bigg Boss OTT is by far one of the most controversial seasons to date. After Urfi Javed was evicted at the end of Week 1, Sunday’s episode saw Ridhima Pandit and Karan Nath being shown the door due to combined low votes. Now, the Bahu Hamari Rajnikant actress has opened up about a few things from her stay in the reality show.

During a recent exclusive conversation with Koimoi, Ridhima got candid about her stay, being evicted from the house so soon and more. She also shed light on the way the housemates talk about mental health, them misusing it, Zeeshan Khan suffering an anxiety attack and more. Rea don to know all she said.

Talking about mental health, and the way the contestants are talking about it in the Bigg Boss OTT house, eliminated contestant Ridhima Pandit said, “First of all mental health ko kabhi bhi lightly nahi leni chahiye. Aur carelessly use karna hi nahi hai iss word ko. In fact, I believe Zeeshan (Khan) suffer kar rahe hai anxiety se. (Pehle) unhone bahot aasani se khe diya tha Akshara (Singh) ko ki agar anxiety attack hai toh go to the medical room, which was absolutely wrong. Uss baat se mai bilkul agree nahi kiya tha and that’s the reason I was with Akshara after that.”

Continuing further, Ridhima Pandit said anxiety attacks can happen out of the blue. The Bigg Boss eliminated contestant said, “Anxiety aise cheez hai joh bata ke nahi aati aur kisi ke mental health par ungli uthana is not the right attitude. I believe yeh humare host Karan Johar ne bahut aache tarah se sabko point out kiya and I hope people are more careful about using it, the way they do.”

Commenting on the ‘unhealthy atmosphere’ in the Bigg Boss OTT house, Ridhima Pandit said, “The atmosphere in the house is unhealthy because joh log reh rahe woh log hi unhealthy kar rahe hai. Aisi baat toh nahi hai ki kuch aise cheez dhik rahi aapko joh dhik nahi rahi. So the environment gets toxic because of the people living there. So yeh apne haat mein hai ki positive rakhna hai ki nahi and I hope Zeeshan gets well soon.”

She concluded by saying, “It sad that he got an anxiety attack. But I think he will know now, jab anxiety attack aata hai toh sirf medical room jane se chala nahi jata.”

