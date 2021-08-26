Advertisement

Bigg Boss OTT is by far one of the most controversial seasons/spinoffs of the BB series so far. While till Sunday the tally of eliminated contestants were three, yesterday it climbed and we saw Zeeshan Khan being evicted. We recently caught up with a former contestant Karan Nath and below are some of the juicy details he spilt.

During an exclusive interaction with Karan, we played a rapid-fire session and he answered our questions as fast as he could. Form the most toxic and the most helpful, laziest, loudest to the ones he sees in the finale and who uses the victim the card the most, below is who he named in what category.

Advertisement

Scroll below and read Bigg Boss OTT’s Karan Nath’s quick answers during our rapid-fire session.