Bigg Boss OTT is by far one of the most controversial seasons/spinoffs of the BB series so far. While till Sunday the tally of eliminated contestants were three, yesterday it climbed and we saw Zeeshan Khan being evicted. We recently caught up with a former contestant Karan Nath and below are some of the juicy details he spilt.
During an exclusive interaction with Karan, we played a rapid-fire session and he answered our questions as fast as he could. Form the most toxic and the most helpful, laziest, loudest to the ones he sees in the finale and who uses the victim the card the most, below is who he named in what category.
Scroll below and read Bigg Boss OTT’s Karan Nath’s quick answers during our rapid-fire session.
2 Contestants You See Making It To The Finale
Divya Agarwal & Shamita Shetty
1 Contestant Who Jumps Into Everyone’s Fights
Pratik Sehajpal
1 Contestant Who Creates Most Fights
Nishant Bhat
The Quietest Person In The House
Raqesh Bapat
The Loudest Person In The House
Nishant Bhat
The Most Helpful Person In The House
Zeeshan Khan
The Laziest Person In The House
Nishant Bhat
The Most Toxic Contestant In The House
Either Muskan Jattana or Nishant Bhat. Nishant ka bahot naam liya toh Muskan
The One Who Plays The Victim In Every Fight
Akshara Singh
The Rang Badlu Girgit
“Rang badlu girgit toh bohot sare hai ghar mein. Mujse panga toh directly koi leta nahi tha, mai jab bhi confront karta toh sab bolte the nai nai apke saath kuch nai. Agar ek naam lena hai toh rang badlu girgit hai Neha Bhasin. First, she accused me of a few things, then she…”
Elaborating further, Karan Nath said, “Muje galat logo ne accuse kiya jab ki mai unke help bhi karta tha toh muje bola gaya ki aap kaam nahi karte ghar mein. Muje nominate bhi kiya tha uss basis pe, muje accuse bhi kiya tha toh muje thoda… Phit baad mein aake sorry bhi bolna hai toh woh palat bhi jate the unhone joh kaha. But woh bhi apne game bhej rahe toh no offence to her. I’m fond of her as a person, she’s nice. Woh sab (whaa) game khel rahe hai.”
Check out Karan Nath’s Rapid Fire session here:
Do you agree with his picks? Let us know in the comments.
For more such exclusive stories, and news and updates from the Bigg Boss OTT house, stay tuned to Koimoi.
