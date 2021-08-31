Advertisement

Bharti Singh must be one of the highest-paid comedians on Indian television. She has also been enjoying her reign as a host for a while now. India’s Got Talent to Dance Deewane, she’s all around. But one most-asked question remains about welcoming parenthood with husband Harsh Limbachiyaa. Read on for the latest update on the same.

It was back in February that Bharti revealed that she wants to welcome parenthood this year. She later even shared her fear of giving birth during a pandemic after the struggle that her mother faced with COVID.

Being the comedy queen that she is, Bharti Singh has a hilarious take on becoming a mother. She was recently seen on the sets of Dance Deewane 3 interacting with the paps and leaving them in splits. During this conversation, a media person asked her, “Mumma kab banege?”

To this, Bharti Singh responded, “Yaar ab toh sabko bache ka intezaar ho gaya hai. Bus aap log akela chodiye, karte hai kuch (Everyone’s waiting for the baby. I’ll do something about it once you’ll leave me alone).” Sure her jokes aren’t limited to leave people in splits in The Kapil Sharma Show.

We love Bharti’s energy! Don’t y’all?

Meanwhile, Bharti Singh had earlier opened about parenthood and told Tellychakkar, “Well, I want to become a mother. In fact, Haarsh and I had planned to go family way in 2020. Socha toh tha ki 2020 mein 20-20 khel loon (I thought let me play 20-20 in 2020). However, due to the coronavirus outbreak, I don’t wish to take any chance. I can’t plan a baby in such tension. I want my baby to come in a healthy environment. Right now, it is risky to even visit a hospital and once you get pregnant, you have to visit a doctor for regular check-ups. Might as well wait for another year than putting a small baby’s life at risk.”

