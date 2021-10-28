Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Gurucharan Singh aka Sodhi is away from the limelight since he quit the comedy show last year. Although he’s active on his social media but his upcoming projects are not known. In an interview recently, the actor revealed he was offered Salman Khan’s show not once but twice.

The actor has been part of Asit Kumar Modi’s show since its inception and this is the second time he has left the show. The first time he returned to the comedy show, after the actor who replaced him wasn’t accepted by the audience, so he made a decision to come back but now his plans about joining the show again are dicey.

In a conversation with ETimes, Gurucharan Singh revealed that he was approached to be part of Bigg Boss, not once but twice. First, he was contacted to join Karan Johar’s Bigg Boss OTT, later Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 15. However, talks were underway but the makers stopped contacting him suddenly.

Talking to the portal, Gurucharan Singh added, “They told me that they wanted me in Bigg Boss so when last time I came to Mumbai, I told them let’s meet and they were telling me that they want to meet in Film City. So I said let’s go to Film City no problem but then they said that they can’t meet at that time, they can meet later on. So I told them I’m going back then it is not possible I don’t know, they wanted me in Bigg Boss, whether it is true or not I don’t know.”

During the conversation, the actor remembered his Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah co-star Ghanshyam Nayak aka Nattu Kaka who recently passed away after fighting cancer for a year.

In a previous conversation, Gurucharan Singh opened up about leaving the comedy show, he told, “Well, my Dad had undergone surgery around the time I quit the show. There were a few other things I had to address and life went on. There were a few other reasons I quit but don’t want to talk about that. Whatever work I had done until Covid-19 hit, we worked together with love and affection as a team.”

However, there were rumours that the untimely payments led him to leave the show, talking about same, he shared, “Hum pyaar mohabbat se aage badhna pasand karna chahte hain (I want to move forward with love and respect.). There are some other reasons I don’t want to talk about.”

