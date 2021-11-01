While the contestants daily experience moments filled with action, drama, and fun, the Bigg Boss 15 house regularly gives them reality checks. The latest contestant to take the brunt of eviction is one of this season’s most popular contenders Akasa Singh.

While her pleasant and supportive persona has helped her get this far in the competition, her Bigg Boss journey has ended for a rather particular reason.

Akasa Singh has shared a deep bond with Pratik Sehajpal and maintained a friendly vibe with everyone else in the house, except for Afsana Khan. However, housemates believe that she has only made it this far by remaining in Pratik’s shadow and refusing to open up to others and play her own game.

Akasa Singh confessed to not being emotionally strong, and her decision to enter Bigg Boss 15 was wrong, especially when she had been through a lot. But she also had her share of beautiful moments in this season, and her absence will be felt as the contest rages ahead.

After being evicted from the Bigg Boss 15 house, Akasa Singh said, “My heart feels really heavy and I have a feeling of unfinished business in me because I was just beginning to open up and form strong connections. However, I am proud of the journey I’ve had so far and while it may not have been a huge one, it has been a substantial one. I’m missing the house way too much already, especially a few people I got close to. Will miss all the drama action and masti we had inside. Can’t wait to catch up on what happened and is happening outside!”

