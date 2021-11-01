In the few days, we have a lot happening in the advertisement world. However, it’s all negative. Earlier, it was a Diwali ad that draw flak from some people, and now, it’s a Mangalsutra ad campaign by Sabyasachi Mukherjee. Below is all you need to know.

During the last week, we saw a boycott campaign against Mukherjee’s ad campaign featuring a woman with a mangalsutra. In of the controversial pictures, a woman was seen wearing a low neckline dress with a mangalsutra, sharing an intimate pose with a man. It had drawn a lot of criticism from a section of netizens.

Post a boycott campaign on Twitter, Madhya Pradesh’s minister Narottam Mishra had warned designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. He had said, “I have warned earlier about such advertisements. I am personally warning designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee, giving him a 24-hour ultimatum. If this objectionable and obscene advertisement is not withdrawn, then a case will be registered against him and legal action will be taken. The police force will be sent for the action,” as reported by India today.

Finally, after receiving criticism, Sabyasachi Mukherjee has withdrawn the ad campaign. His company’s official account shared an Instagram story to inform about withdrawing the advertisement.

“In the context of making heritage and culture a dynamic conversation, the Mangalsutra campaign aimed to talk about inclusivity and environment. The campaign was intended as a celebration and we are deeply saddened that it has instead offended a section of our society. So we at Sabyasachi have decided to withdraw the campaign,” read the story.

Meanwhile, recently FabIndia’s Diwali ad irked a section of netizens. It had a tagline of ‘Jashn-E-Riwaz’ which drew criticism over the use of Urdu words for the Hindu festival’s ad.

