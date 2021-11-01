Anusha Dandekar is known for her stint as a host on several MTV shows, including House of Style, Teen Diva and Love School. The actress, who has been in the news recently owing to her cryptic post after her ex-boyfriend Karan Kundrra spoke about their breakup, interacted with fans and it was interesting.

From topics ranging from relationship status to her ‘most traumatic experience,’ the VJ shared it all. Read on to know what she said.

As reported by Hindustan Times, a fan wanted to know if Anusha Dandekar had ever cheated on someone and the VJ replied the affirmative. Taking to her Insta stories, Anusha wrote, “I did in my early 20s, I was torn, confused and well, figuring myself out. No excuses, just facts. Also, I immediately told the person and broke it off. We were best friends after that and are still friends today.”

Another follower asked Anusha Dandekar about her current relationship status, and the VJ responded, “Single, s*xy and free. Making my own money!” During the question session, she also listed her turn-ons and turn-offs. While she stated that ‘someone brave enough to stand for what they believe’ and ‘self-love’ are what she likes in a person, she added that her turn-offs, which included ‘manipulation’, ‘being fake’, ‘bad hygiene’ and ‘gossip’, among other things.

The VJ was also asked about her ‘most traumatic experience.’ To this, Anusha Dandekar said, “So I’ve had benign lumps in my br*asts since I was 16, and I was lucky to notice it because they showed us in school in Australia how to self check which I’m so grateful for! Every school should!” She added, “I’ve had many removed but one biopsy I had done right after surgery where I removed a huge one and stumbled on a new one… that biopsy for the new lump was the most pain I ever experienced coz it was so painful to even lightly touch and he had to jab a massive needle in. My mum had just left for a bit and I said I would be fine alone coz it’s never painful really. Ohhh boy but the sweet male nurse held my hand and told me I’m gonna be okay. And I was.”

Anusha Dandekar really bared it all to her fans.

