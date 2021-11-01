Producer Rajan Shahi’s Anupamaa is currently topping the TRP charts and everyday the show has seen some major plot twist. Actor Gaurav Khanna who plays Anuj Kapadia in the Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu starrer is getting applauded by viewers for his acting prowess in the show. The actor speaks about being a fan of Rupali’s show Sarabhai vs. Sarabhai and claims he use to look up to Sudhanshu when he was in school.

The telly show revolves around the life of the titular character, who part ways with her ambitions to look after her family. However, she feels miserable when she fails to get any credit for her sacrifices. She then decides to live on her own terms.

Talking about his working experience with Rupali Ganguly in Anupamaa, Gaurav Khanna told SpotboyE, “Working with Rupali Ganguly is really good because I like her as a performer in most of the shows, especially her show Sarabhai vs. Sarabhai has been one of my favourite shows back then. I told her that I really love her comic timings also. She has been very supportive towards me since my character of Anuj is not very easy to play. So, I feel lucky to have a co-actress like her. Our scenes come out very nice and people have loved our scenes together and we get a lot of love from fans saying that they want to see more of our scenes together. It’s been an amazing experience.”

Gaurav Khanna further appreciates working with seasonal actors, and he believes that when someone works with a prominent actors, “the scene goes to a different level and that’s is what’s happening with Anuj’s character.” Further he talks about producer Rajan Shahi and how his characters come out really well and relatable, the actor feels lucky to be part of his team.

Talking about his equation with co-star Sudhanshu Pandey, who plays the character of Vanraj Shah, the actor adds, “On-screen my and Sudhanshu Pandey characters are at loggerheads but off-screen it’s full of affection. The day I met him for the first time on the set, I told him that back in school in 90’s he was one of the best models that we have in India as schoolboys we all use to look up to him. And it’s great to eventually work with him and the way he performs is fantastic and I feel he does all the justice to the role of Vanraj and that’s why Anuj looks the way he is supposed to look. I feel when the negative character does well on the show, the positive automatically looks good and gets boost. So, it’s lovely to work with such a senior actor.”

Now that people address with his Anupamaa’s character Anuj Kapadia, Gaurav Khanna says it feels amazing and many have even admitted that he has made the spectacles back in fashion, which he had added just to look more mature in the show.

