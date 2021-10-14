Rupali Ganguly Earns A Huge Per Day For Anupamaa, It's Much Higher Than What Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Female Actors Get

Rupali Ganguly is on cloud nine as her show, Anupamaa, is making noises for all the right reasons. The actress continues to receive rave reviews for her show and acting chops. On the TRP charts too, the show is holding its fort.

Started in 2020, Anupamaa has achieved great heights within few months. And now, it is one of the most-watched shows on Indian television. The latest angle between Gaurav Khanna and Rupali is now getting the show more attention than ever. With all such success in the kitty, can you guess how much Rupali is being paid for the show? Below is all you need to know.

As per the reports, Rupali Ganguly gets paid as much as 60,000 rupees as her per day. The amount is really high when compared to other female actors on Indian television. It’s learnt that Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actresses earn 30,000 – 35,000 rupees per day. If we compare, it’s a huge difference.

Meanwhile, the show’s newest entrant Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj Kapadia is making a lot of buzz as he is loved by the audience. But do you know, initially Rupali Ganguly wasn’t sure of Gaurav’s casting as Anuj.

Speaking to ETimes, Rupali said, “I remember doing a look test with him and I was like ‘Arre, yeh toh bahut young sa koi le aaye hain.’ But he turned out to be a fantastic performer. You won’t believe I told the makers initially that I will look like Gaurav’s amma on the show, but see how things have turned out. The whole casting of Anupamaa is so unconventional.”

She also spoke about the potential love angle between Anupamaa and Anuj. “I have no idea about that. It all depends on the makers. Having said that, who doesn’t want Anuj and Anupamaa to be together? Even me as a viewer would want that but hota wahi hai jo humare producer Rajan Shahi chahte hain (laughs!),” she added.

