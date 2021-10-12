Anupamaa is one of the shows that began during the pandemic and is now one of the most favourite among the masses. The cast of the show are also much loved by the audience. Anuj Kapadia aka Gaurav Khanna, latest to join the much-loved cast, and the lead actress Rupali Ganguly have become reel buddies now.

Both stars of the show have bonded really well and we often see them spending some fun time together. Now the actor has shared a video on his instagram handle that shows him dancing along with Rupali on a plane. The two are seen dancing to Shah Rukh Khan’s song ‘Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam’.

Interestingly, the fun part of the video is when two air hostess arrive and the are seen embarrassed by their act. Their reaction is simply priceless. Watch the video below:

Previously Gaurav Khanna opened up about his off-camera connection with Sudhanshu Pandey during a conversation with Bollywood Life. He said, “Sudhanshu is a very senior person. He has been a model in the 90s. I remember when we all were in school and used to look up to him because he was one of the top models in India at that time. And he being one of them, all the guys from my time we all used to look up to him. So it was very lovely working with him and he is a fun-loving and chilled-out guy.”

Khanna also spoke about the high TRPs of Anupamaa. He said, “In today’s times when other big shows and reality shows are on, we are maintaining the TRP and viewership. It is commendable and I feel our writing is very strong. Our writers, directors, and creatives are really good at their job. When you have a good team then performing well becomes easier. It is like when all the players in the team play well, the team eventually wins.”

