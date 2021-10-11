Advertisement

Rupali Ganguly led Anupamaa currently ranks top in the TRP charts as the audience has been showering love for the show. Apart from Rupali, Sudhanshu Pandey and Madalsa Sharma’s performance is also receiving great support from the audience. On the other hand, shows newest entrant Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj Kapadia is creating quite a buzz among netizens.

Since his entry into the show, Anuj has changed Anupamaa’s life in a positive way, even audiences are in love with their chemistry, as they can already see many changes in her life, she even stands in confidence while arguing with Vanraj and Kavya.

However, the audience has seen Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna’s characters always on loggerheads, but in reality, their bond is quite strong, although there were reports about their fall out on the sets it was soon debunked.

Now in an interview with Bollywood Life Gaurav Khanna opened up about his off-camera connection with Sudhanshu Pandey, he told, “Sudhanshu is a very senior person. He has been a model in the 90s. I remember when we all were in school and used to look up to him because he was one of the top models in India at that time. And he being one of them, all the guys from my time we all used to look up to him. So it was very lovely working with him and he is a fun-loving and chilled-out guy.”

Sharing his views on former Band of Boys member’s character Vanraj, Khanna adds, “He plays Vanraj very well and I feel apt for the role. He does justice to his role and that is why I feel Anupamaa and Anuj look better because when the negative character of the show does well automatically the positive character is being loved. I feel it is the right balance and all the cast members of the show are nice.”

Gaurav Khanna also speaks about the high TRPs of Anupamaa, he said, “In today’s times when other big shows and reality shows are on, we are maintaining the TRP and viewership. It is commendable and I feel our writing is very strong. Our writers, directors, creatives are really good at their job. When you have a good team then performing well becomes easier. It is like when all the players in the team play well, the team eventually wins.”

