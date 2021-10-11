Bigg Boss 15: Nikki Tamboli Gets Slammed By Netizens For Asking “Who Is Jay”
Bigg Boss 15: Netizens Advices Nikki Tamboli To Watch Her Tongue While Talking About Her Seniors

Salman Khan returned to host the first Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 15. The actor is known for schooling contestants and in the latest episode it was Pratik Sehajpal who was the center of attention. In last night’s episode, Nikki Tamboli was slammed by viewers along with some celebrities after she asked, “Who is Jay (Bhanushali).”

Along with the actress, Neha Bhasin, Karan Patel and Arjun Bijlani were also guests and talked about their favourite contestants. Neha and Nikki supported Pratik, while the other two stars defended Jay.

As they were debating, Nikki Tamboli applauded Pratik Sehajpal for playing alone and slammed prominent actor Jay Bhanushali, she even went to ask, “Who is Jay?” Arjun Bijlani replied, “He is Bhanushali.”

