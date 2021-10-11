Advertisement

Ever since Samantha and Naga Chaitanya announced their separation, the former is making headlines over her rumoured affair with hairstylist Preetham Jukalker. Now, the man in the news is himself speaking on the entire matter.

For the unversed, Sam and Preetham’s pics were going viral from the last few days. Many speculated that the closeness between the duo might be the reason, the actress and Naga Chaitanya separated. However, both Naga and Sam didn’t speak a single word on the new rumoured matter.

While talking to Times Of India, Preetham Jukalker said, “Everybody knows that I call Samantha as ‘Jiji’ which is a north Indian term for sister. How can there possibly be a link-up between us?” He further shared that he is upset with Naga Chaitanya as his one statement could have stopped such rumours from circulating, as Naga knows the relation between him and Sam.

“I’ve known Chaitanya for years. He too knows the kind of relationship that Samantha and I have. I feel that he could’ve spoken up and told people not to comment like that about Sam and me. Even if he had issued one statement, it would have made a lot of difference. Right now, it’s these so-called fans who are making these statements and spreading false rumours. I think a statement from Chaitanya’s side would’ve helped keep these people in check,” the hairstylist added.

Preetham shared about receiving abusive messages on social media and how it has affected his mental health a lot. He further said of taking a stand for Samantha and maintained of standing by her in such tough times.

Meanwhile, both Samantha and Naga Chaitanya shared a note of separation on 2nd October after staying in the marriage for three years.

