For years celebrities have penned stories about their life, as people are eager to know the inside life of their favorite stars. Seems like, Neena Gupta too followed a similar footsteps and released her memoir, titled, ‘Sach Kahun Toh.’ In the book, the actress has opened up about her rough Bollywood journey and how she proved her mettle to maintain her place in the entertainment industry.

In the same book, Badhai Ho star also confessed how she lost out on some major projects as wasn’t aware of the rules of the game. The actress kept waiting for filmmakers to call her back instead she was supposed to reply back to them.

Neena Gupta opened about the incident and shared how she lost a big opportunity to work with Shekhar Kapur, she told ETimes, “It’s like any industry, and you cannot enter a business without knowing the rules of the game. As I said, I didn’t call Shekhar Kapur back because I thought he had told me that he’d call me back. If there was somebody who was advising me, I’d not have missed the opportunity.”

Neena Gupta added, “Later on, I was advised to write down the names of people to call in a week, and to make at least 10 calls every day, and to keep calling till there is a response. Earlier, I didn’t know all this.”

Further the actress claims she regretted her open behaviour during the initial days of her career as she used to reveal so much about her private life to the media thinking they’re her friends, she said, “As I said, it was my mistake. I thought they were my friends but they are also clever, and that was their profession. It demanded things to be gotten out of me. I don’t blame them.”

On the work front, Neena Gupta was last seen in Arjun Kapoor starrer Sardar Ka Grandson; she will be seen in the upcoming films like Goodbye and Uunchai, along with the second season of Panchayat, where she’ll reprise her character, Manju Devi.

