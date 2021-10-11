Advertisement

Prabhas created yet another storm with his association with Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The duo will be collaborating on the film titled, Spirit. Bhushan Kumar of T-Series will be backing the project. But did you know that the Baahubali star wasn’t the first choice for the film? Mahesh Babu and two other superstars were approached before him. Read on for details.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga has been on a roll ever since the success of Arjun Reddy. He successfully recreated the magic with Kabir Singh, which was a rage pan India. Now, he’s directing Ranbir Kapoor for Animal, which is an ecstatic project too! Spirit is going to be another feather in his cap.

As per the latest reports doing the rounds, Sandeep Reddy Vanga had approached Ram Charan first for Spirit. The reasons have not been stated but the RRR actor rejected the film. Post that, the script went to Mahesh Babu and Allu Arjun, who declined the offer too.

It was Prabhas who later called Sandeep Reddy Vanga for narration and later gave a nod to the project! And that’s how the superstar came on board for Spirit.

Meanwhile, Sandeep Reddy Vanga previously spoke on the collaboration and said, “Announcing 25th film with India’s biggest superstar will be the biggest news for his fans throughout the world. Working with Prabhas garu will be a great level of excitement and I’m sure the excitement will be doubled once I start to shoot. Everything is big about this announcement because Bhushanji is the biggest producer in the country today who is also a very friendly and understanding producer, he is like a brother too. I’m very happy and comfortable associating with T-Series & my brother Pranay Reddy Vanga of Bhadrakali pictures for the third time.”

Would you have wanted to see Allu Arjun, Ram Charan or Mahesh Babu lead Spirit?

