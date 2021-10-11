Advertisement

Amitabh Bachchan hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati is one of the longest running television reality shows in India. In all these years, many celebrities visited the sets that gave audience a chance to know a different side of their favourite stars. In one such episode, when Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif appeared in the 6th season, the Sholay actor got awkward while explaining a line from Silsila.

First started in the year 2000 and since then KBC left no stones unturned to entertain its viewers and it is one such show which has a fan following not just in India even people from outside the country love watching it.

Back in 2016, Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif appeared in Kaun Banega Crorepati 6 to promote their film Jab Tak Hai Jaan. SRK started with some silly jokes by comparing himself with Amitabh Bachchan, he said, “Jahaan par meri height khatam hoti hai, Amit ji ki height wahin se shuru hoti hai (Amit ji’s height starts where my height ends),” he went on to compare his voice and said, “Jab Amit Ji gaate hain unki Awaaz mei base hai, base meri bhi hai, base ke agey mera ‘URA’ laga hai, besura hai.”

Lastly Shah Rukh Khan imitated Amitabh Bachchan’s signature pose which was loved by everyone and they applauded the actor for the same.

Later in the episode, SRK recited ‘Teri aankhon ki namkeen mastiyaan’ from Jab Tak Hai Jaan, even Big B joined him and delivered a line from Silsila, ‘Haadsa ban ke koi khwab…”

However, as the duo were explaining the Silsila lines to Katrina Kaif, Amitabh Bachchan got stuck in, “Tu kisi aur ki raaton ka haseen chand sahi,” and awkwardly asked Shah Rukh Khan to describe that line further, he said, “Yeh aap hi bataiye (You only tell her this one).”

But Amitabh took it upon himself and shared, “You may be the moon of somebody else’s,” as he translated, the Zero actor interjected with ‘nights’. Amitabh seemed embarrassed and altered it to ‘evenings’.

Everyone including the audience members was in splits at Amitabh Bachchan’s discomfort yet hilarious situation.

