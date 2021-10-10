Advertisement

YouTube has been a home-ground success for T-Series. Its main YouTube channel and sub-channels have the most numbers of ONE BILLION views on their platform. Their devotional song Hanuman Chalisa sung by Hariharan featuring Shri Gulshan Kumar has garnered 2 billion views shattering all the records.

It is followed by their Punjabi YT channel – Apna Punjab – which received 1.34 billion views for Ammy Virk’s Laung Laachi in 3.5 years. Also joining them is Dhvani Bhanushali’s Vaaste which is on 1.27 billion views in 2.5 years and was currently the most popular song on their main YT channel back in the day.

As per YouTube India 2019 viewership reports, out of the top 10 songs 6 are by T-Series, and out of the top 100 songs, 49 are by T-Series.

The music label’s YouTube channel which recently crossed 195 million subscribers making it not just the most viewed but also the most subscribed channel globally. Vinod Bhanushali had expressed joy that Gulshanji’s dream to make a mark in the world is being fulfilled.

He says, “The subscribers and viewers on YouTube channel have grown over the years only because of the variety of content the viewers get there. Even today when you want to watch all old, classic, or yester-year songs, YouTube as a medium has made it easier for people to view it on this platform. Research says, there are approximately 300 hours of content that’s uploaded on YouTube per minute by all channels. But it is always good, quality content that gets clicks/views. We believe that we became No.1 because we consider ‘Content is King’ which we have been producing for last 3 decades.”

Here are the top 5 most-watched songs from India:

1. Gulshan Kumar & Hariharan’s Hanuman Chalisa by T-Series (Bhakti Sagar)

Views: 2 Billion+

2. Laung Laachi by Mannat Noor

Views: 1.34 Billion+

3. Lehanga by Jass Manak

Views: 1.33 Billion+

4. Vaaste by Dhvani Bhanushali

Views: 1.27 Billion+

5. Rowdy Baby from Maari 2

Views: 1.25 Billion+

