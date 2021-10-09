Advertisement

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been making the headlines for quite a while now – first for trouble in her marriage with Naga Chaitanya and then them divorcing. Post their split, a lot has been said about The Family Man 2 actress in the media including her having affairs, not wanting kids, undergoing abortions and more. Now, Shaakunthalam producer Neelima Guna has addressed the latter.

In a recent conversation, the filmmaker rubbished these rumours and stated Samantha had her priorities sorted and was in fact looking forward to expanding her family. Read on to know all she had to say.

Advertisement

In conversation with Hyderabad Times, Shaakunthalam producer Neelima Guna disregarded the abortions rumours and said, “When my father, director Gunasekhar Garu approached Samantha Ruth Prabhu last year for Shaakunthalam, she loved the story and was excited. But, she told us shooting must be wrapped up by July or August as she was planning to start a family with Naga Chaitanya.”

The producer further states that Samantha Ruth Prabhu was apprehensive to say yes to the role as she was worried it would take up too much time. Neelima Guna said, “She wanted to be a mother; she told us that was her priority. Period films take time and she was really apprehensive to say yes. But we assured that due to extensive pre-production, we had cut down on a lot of time. She was happy and on-board as soon as she heard this.”

Neelima added, “She wanted to plan a family, take a break and look after her children. We didn’t take a break through the schedules because we wanted to accommodate her request.”

Just yesterday, Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to social media and spoke about these rumours too. She wrote, “Your emotional investment into a personal crisis has overwhelmed me. Thank you all for showing deep empathy, concern and for defending me against false rumours and stories that are being spread. They say I had affairs, never wanted children, that I am an opportunist and now that I have had abortions.” Continuing further, The Family Man 2 actress added, “A divorce in itself is an extremely painful process. Let alone allowing me the time to heal. This attack on me personally, has been relentless. But I promise you this, I will never allow this or anything else they say, break me.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Sanjjanna Galrani Defends Herself After Bengaluru Cabbie Files Complaint Against Her: “Can I Challenge A Cab Driver? I Will Never Go So Low”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube