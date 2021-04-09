Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa began dating in 2010 and since then have been giving us all major couple goals. While Rao has created a niche for himself with his acting talent, the couple’s fans cannot stop gushing over their lovely and sometimes PDA filled pictures shared on social media.

During a 2019 interview, the CityLights actress got candid about her and Rao’s relationship. During the conversation, she revealed her first impression of him, Rajkummar wanting to marry her and lots more. Read some of it below.

Talking about the first time she saw Rajkummar Rao and her opinion of him, Patralekhaa told Humans Of Bombay in a throwback interview, “I saw him for the first time on screen when I watched LSD. I thought that the weird guy he played in the film was actually what he was like. My perception of him was already tarnished.”

Continuing further, Patralekhaa shared an interesting anecdote. She said, “He told me later, that he had first seen me in an ad and thought, ‘I’m going to marry her.’ It was so ironic!”

Talking about her relationship with Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa said, “The best part (of our relationship) is, he never stops making me feel as though he’s the lucky one. Isn’t that what a relationship needs? For two people to remind each other how grateful they are?” She added, “He told me once that after I met his mom, she told him, ‘I have a feeling she’s the last one I’m meeting.’ And she was right–we’ve been together for 8 years now.”

The couple has been together for over a decade now. Check out all Patralekhaa had to say about Rajkummar Rao during that interaction here:

On the work front, Rajkummar Rao will next feature in Badhaai Do opposite Bhumi Pednekar.

