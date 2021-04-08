Actress Alia Bhatt announced on Thursday the Telugu teaser of her film “Gangubai Kathiawadi” will be attached with Telugu star Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming theatrical release, “Vakeel Saab“.

Alia announced the news with a video she posted on Instagram stories. In the video she is seen greeting her Telugu fans in their language and then goes on to say in English: “It is such an honour and so exciting for me to be sharing something so special with the release of one of the most awaited films ‘Vakeel saab’.”

Alia Bhatt later wished Pawan Kalyan and the team the best, and asked fans to watch out because Vakeel Saab was coming.

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, “Gangubai Kathiawadi” stars Alia Bhatt in the titular role along with actor Ajay Devgn in a pivotal role.

Pawan Kalyan’s “Vakeel Saab” is set to hit theatres on April 9.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt has tested positive for Covid-19. The actress took to Instagram to share with fans that she has isolated herself and is in quarantine at home.

“Hello all, I have tested positive for Covid-19. I have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I am following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors. Grateful for all your love and support. Please stay safe and take care,” Alia wrote on Instagram Stories on Thursday night.

Alia Bhatt’s rumoured boyfriend, actor Ranbir Kapoor, had got infected with Covid a few weeks back. However, he has now recovered.

