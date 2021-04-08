Tiger Shroff entered the Bollywood entertainment world in 2014 with the Sabbir Khan directorial Heropanti. The actor received much love and appreciation for his action and chemistry with then-newbie Kriti Sanon. Recently the news of the actor being part of Ahmad Khan’s Heropanti 2 made the headlines, and now we have an update on the same.

As per reports, Tiger has finished the first schedule of the second instalment in the franchise. This shoot was kept under wraps, and filming for the same was done very quietly. Read on for more details.

As reported by Times Of India, Ahmed Khan completed about two weeks of shooting Heropanti 2 with Tiger Shroff. Talking about the first schedule wrap, a source said, “Everything went off very smoothly. ‘Heropanti 2’ has started off very well on a very positive note. Tiger was in his element on the set.”

Fans took to social media and shared this look of Tiger Shroff from the sets of Heropanti 2. One user wrote, “Oh my my😍❤❤ @tigerjackieshroff is sported in his Heropanti 2 look at his movie set. (Heart eyes & fire emojis) Getting the feel of international Superstar (fire emojis) He is looking so Hawt (Heart eyes & fire emojis)” Another user fan wrote, “Sajid Nadiadwala’s #Heropanti2 wraps its first schedule; Tiger Shroff’s leaked image from set goes viral. Tiger Shroff sporting an uber cool black suit look.”

Sajid Nadiadwala’s Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment backs the Heropanti films. Talking about the producer’s love for investing in youngsters who have made a mark in Bollywood, the source added, “Sajid’s script sense has just been right for the dynamic youth who are enthusiastic in taking their career ahead and getting established in Bollywood. He loves backing the youth and has an eye for talent.”

Heropanti 2 will star Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria in the lead. Besides Ahmad Khan directing it, music maestro A R Rahman has been brought on board for the film’s music score.

What do you think of Tiger Shroff’s look from Heropanti 2? Let us know in the comments below.

