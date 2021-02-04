Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal’s wedding was an extravagant affair for both their respective families. The two lovebirds tied the knot in Alibaug on January 24, 2020, in the presence of close friends and family with a lot of security, keeping in mind, the media and Covid factor. Cousin Kunal Kohli is spilling the beans on the actor’s wedding. Read to know the scoop below.

Advertisement

Varun and Natasha are childhood friends and have been dating for years before tying the knot. Their wedding was the talk of the town and their wedding pictures went crazy viral on the internet.

Advertisement

Talking to Hindustan Times, Kunal Kohli revealed that the privacy was top-notch at Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal’s wedding. The director said, “Varun’s my cousin. Some people know it, some don’t. His mother and my mother are real sisters. I call her ‘Laali maasi’, he calls me ‘Kunnu bhaiyya’. We are both family. The whole idea was to just keep it to the close family and very, very close friends. There were four-five friends of his, whom everyone knows from school. We were sharing stories. It was very nice, a close-knit environment of friends like family and family-like friends. That was what was wonderful about it.”

Kunal also appreciated efforts by the media by not interfering in the privacy of the family and said, “It was very nice of the media to even give us that privacy. I would step out in the morning with my daughter for a walk or something and the media would be there. We used to just chat happily and move on. Everyone respected each other’s privacy.”

For more updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: Adipurush: Foul Play Involved In The Fire Accident That Happened On Sets Of The Prabhas Starrer?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube