Just a day ago, we learnt shocking news coming in from Adipurush‘s camp. Prabhas led film saw a Mahurat a day before yesterday, but just after that, a fire accident took place on sets. Thankfully, no casualties were reported but the damage of chroma set up has been learnt.

If reports are to be believed, the incident took place due to a short circuit and the fire brigade came quickly to rescue and took an entire situation under control. It’s really surprising as being one of the biggest projects of India and the team is taking every possible precaution to avoid such incidents.

Now, if we go by a report in SpotboyE, a source close to Adipurush has made a shocking statement by being suspicious of a foul play involved in the fire accident. “It was strange, bizarre almost. Why would a fire break out on the first day itself? It almost seems like an ill omen,” the source quotes.

Now, only time will tell what really happened on the very first day shoot of Prabhas’ Adipurush. We wish the entire team good luck for the shoot.

Being helmed by Om Raut, Adipurush also stars Saif Ali Khan, Angad Bedi and others in key roles. The film is slated to release on 11th August 2022.

Meanwhile, with arrival slated on 11th of August 2022 (Thursday), the film will be enjoying an extended weekend of 5 days with Independence day on Monday. Now, that’s really a golden window for the film to bring it on some serious money.

A few months back, taking to the official Twitter handle T-Series wrote, “Starring Prabhas & Saif Ali Khan, this multi-lingual magnum opus 3D feature film Directed by Om Raut, will release on 11th Aug 2022. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar of T-Series & Om Raut, Prasad Sutar & Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles is currently in the pre-production stage.”

