Adipurush: Prabhas Starrer's Mumbai Set Catches Fire, No Casualties Reported

Earlier today director Om Raut took to his Twitter account to share pictures of Mahurat shot from the sets of Adipurush. The magnum opus involves a whopping budget and stars Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan. Reportedly, there has been a fire breakout on the sets with no casualties reported as of now. Read to know the scoop below.

Om Raut took to his Twitter to give his fans good news of Mahurat shot today and then the accident took place.

A source close to Pinkvilla revealed, “It happened due to short circuit and the entire chroma set up went into ashes. However, it eventually came under control and no casualties have been reported. Om Raut and his entire team are safe.”

The source added, “The situation is under control now. Thankfully, all fire safety measures were in place on the set. A fire brigade was spotted on the sets within minutes of the fire and took the situation under their control. By god’s grace, no causalities have been reported.”

Meanwhile, Om Raut took to Twitter and shared the mahurat shot of Adipurush. His post includes two pics, one of which is the clapper and the other one shows the idols of Hindu Gods.

Earlier in January, the Motion capture work of the film kick-started. “Motion capture begins. Creating the world of #Adipurush,” Prabhas announced on Instagram.

Back in December last year, Adipurush had courted controversy in December after Saif Ali Khan mentioned in an interview that the film was going to show the “humane” side of Ravana.

Following immense criticism, the actor issued an apology, where he had said: “I’ve been made aware that one of my statements during an interview, has caused controversy and hurt people’s sentiments. This was never my intention or meant that way. I would like to sincerely apologise to everybody and withdraw my statement. Lord Ram has always been the symbol of Righteousness and Heroism for me. Adipurush is about celebrating the victory of good over evil and the entire team is working together to present the epic without any distortions.”

