Actress Shruti Haasan says she feels thankful that she has many wonderful things to do, as a new week starts.

“#Thankful even though I’m sleepy – I’m so glad to have wonderful things to do and wake up to #workmode #grumpyfaceglam,” Shruti posted on Instagram on Monday.

Last week, Shruti turned 35 and said that she wants her future to be filled with light and creativity. “Filled with gratitude and joy !!! This has been the best phase of my life and I’m thankful for my lessons and the journey,” Shruti wrote on Instagram.

Shruti Haasan shared the post along with a picture of herself posing with balloons.

Earlier, Shruti Haasan shared that she plans to focus as much on music this year as her film career. Beyond acting in films, Shruti has sung a plethora of songs in the English indie zone and over the years done playback in films, too.

The actress, who is currently seen in the Ravi Teja-starrer Telugu blockbuster “Krack”, promises more music to fans in 2021.

“You will definitely see more music this year from me and I’m so excited to share it with everyone. For years I had to place music to the side but I’m finally learning the balance, and I’m thrilled to be able to do both. Cinema allows me to play various beautiful characters and music allows me to show a valued part of myself and my spirit,” Shruti tells IANS.

Shruti will soon be seen in Netflix’s first Telugu original, “Pitta Kathalu”. She says she is “really looking forward to its release”, and reveals she is busy more with OTT content lately.

