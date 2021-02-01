Advertisement

Allu Arjun starrer upcoming Telugu film Pushpa is creating high tides in the industry down south. The shooting of the film is going on and despite pandemic, fans are not letting any chance go to get a glimpse of their favourite star.

Recently a huge number of Allu Arjun fans collected on the sets of Pushpa as they wanted to see the superstar. A video is going viral on social media which shows a huge crowd of fans collecting on the sets of Pushpa. Soon the actor comes and waves at them while acknowledging the love.

The moment looks straight out of a film but it’s real. Take a look:

Stylish Star @alluarjun was greeted by a huge crowd today at the sets of #Pushpa . pic.twitter.com/DeokZADwsx — Sarath Chandra Naidu (@imsarathchandra) January 31, 2021 Advertisement

Pushpa stars Rashmika Mandanna opposite Allu Arjun and is directed by Sukumar. It is slated for release on August 13, 2021. The release date of the film was announced a few days back and it will also be releasing in Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

“#PUSHPA loading in theatres from 13th August 2021. Excited to meet you all in cinemas this year,” Allu Arjun posted on Instagram.

The film narrates the story of the red sanders heist in the hills of Andhra and depicts a convoluted nexus that unfolds in the course.

It was in April 2020 that Allu Arjun had shared posters of Pushpa. One of them was a close-up of the star in a rugged avatar, the second poster showed him seated crossed-legged on the ground with police officers standing in the background and sandalwood being loaded onto a vehicle.

There were also reports that Pushpa will have Vijay Sethupathi playing the antagonist. Though it hasn’t been confirmed officially if it happens the film will definitely become far more exciting. Isn’t it?

Are you looking forward to Pushpa’s release? Let us know in the comments section down below. Stay Tuned to Koimoi for more exciting updates of South industry and of Allu Arjun.

Must Read: Master Box Office: Vijay & Vijay Sethupathi’s Film Drops But Does The Job

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube