Box Office - Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi’s Master drops but does the job, is a theatrical hit

After a thunderous opening, stability over the extended five day weekend and then subsequent fall over the weekdays, Master lost steam in the second week. The signs were there between first Monday to Thursday itself when the film failed to score in the double digits and hence it wasn’t entirely surprising when the numbers just didn’t rise again despite zero competition.

The film managed to bring in just 22 crores* in the second week, which was nowhere close to what it had collected on its first day (35 crores) day itself. Of course, one can argue that this is a masala film which fetches maximum audiences on the first few days of release. However, lack of any sustenance whatsoever despite all screens and shows at its disposal has yet again reiterated that content will play a major role in re-igniting audience mood and interest in visiting a theatre.

Just a superstar presence or the fact that a film is running all over won’t be the defining factor, at least after the first two or three days. It would all boil down to whether the content is good enough or not, something that should well be playing in the minds of the Bollywood bigwigs as well who would be planning blockbuster arrival for their ready films.

Coming to Master, it has collected 160 crores* so far and it would be interesting to see if it manages to touch 175 crores lifetime. More so, since the film is now also available on Amazon Prime. That said, if one looks at the overall picture without thinking much about the fall, the job has been more than just done for the Lokesh Kanagaraj directed film. It has still managed to achieve something that not anyone else was even daring to dream and the fact that it’s worldwide total is over 200 crores already, this one is a hit for sure.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

