Amazon Prime may be one of the topmost OTT platforms today, but it looks like the time is not in their favour. Despite having given two of the biggest series like Tandav and Mirzapur 2, the OTT platform is in trouble. We know that you all were desperately waiting for The Family Man Season 2 which was to stream from February 12. But, that seems a bit difficult now.

Shocked? Let us tell you that the OTT platform has decided to postpone releasing their Big Fat Indian Series due to the negative buzz two of its major series has been creating. Keep scrolling further to know more about it.

According to reports in Bollywood Hungama, The Family Man Season 2 which was to stream from February 12 stands postponed for now. The trailer which was to release on January 19 will now be out closer to the new streaming date, whenever that may be.

Confirming this saddening development, a source very close to the project tells the portal, “It is true. The Family Man Season 2 has been postponed indefinitely, much to the disappointment of Manoj Bajpayee and the co-director Raj-DK. The reason is, the brand Amazon has taken a beating in India with two of their most successful shows Mirzapur and Tandav coming under the scanner for allegedly hurting popular sentiments. Amazon doesn’t feel the atmosphere is conducive to the release of a big franchise like The Family Man.”

We know that you all must be wondering that The Family Man has no controversial content at all, then why this step? To this the source responds, “You know that. I know that. But who knows what triggers off an adverse reaction in public? Amazon would rather wait for a more opportune time to release an important show like The Family Man.”

The source also adds that the co-director Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK have nothing to do with the postponement. “Raj and DK have delivered the full series of The Family Man Season 2 to Amazon. They have nothing to do with the decision to hold back the series. As far as Raj and DK are concerned, the series is ready for streaming whenever Amazon decides to do so. The co-directors have no intention of modifying anything in the second season because there is nothing even remotely objectionable in the series.”

Now that is really a piece of sad news for all the fans we must say. What do you have to say about this?

