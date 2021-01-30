Even though she is out of the Bigg Boss 14 house, Sonali Phogat is still following the show and has a lot to say about what the future holds. While talking to us recently, she said she imagines what she would be doing if she was still in the house. Today, we tell who she thinks has the potential to win the show.

While talking about the most likely contestant taking home the trophy, Sonali also spoke about how she felt when Raghav Jugyal and Haarsh Limbachiyaa said elders like her in the show. Read it all below.

Talking exclusively to Koimoi, Sonali Phogat opened up about how she felt during the last Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Recollecting Raghav Jugyal and Haarsh Limbachiyaa saying people their grandfather’s age like her performance in the house, she said, “Dekhiye, woh log comedy karte hai aur usme agar unhone istemaal bhi kiya toh koi burai nahi hai.(They are comedian and if they made the statement there is no problem in it)”

Sonali Phogat continued, “Dekhiye, Dada, Nana pasand kare, chahiye baache pasand kare, chahiye jawaan pasand kare – koi pasand toh kar rahe na. Aapka kaam aacha lag raha hai kissi ko. (See, if grandfathers like it or kids or even the young, someone likes it. People appreciate your work.)”

Adding further, Sonali Phogat said, “Muje bilkul bura nahi laga. Kyuki uss umar mai muje bhi jana hai aur joh 30-35 wale hai unko bhi jana. Ek na ek din un ka bhi waqt bhi aane wala hai aur kamse kam muje log pasand toh karte hai. Aise log bhi hote hai jisse buzurg log bhi pasand nahi karte. (I didn’t feel bad. Because we all are going to be that age. At least people like me. There are such people who even the elderly don’t like)”

Talking about who is likely to make it to the finale and take home the trophy, Sonali said, “Joh hum dekh rahe hai – andaar se toh mai kahugi ki show ke logo ne muje bada samaan diya aur contestants ne bhi bahut samaan diya aur Bigg Boss ne fair kiya sabke saath; lekin bahaar aake mai dekti hu ki promos chal rahe hai Rubinaji ke badai ke. Toh kahina kahi muje lagta hai ki apne chaturayi se Rubinaji yeh mukam ko hasil karne mai kamyaab hogi hai aur shayad show ke TRPs uske wajeh se baad rahi hai toh muje lag raha hai ki trophy unhi ke haat mai jane wali hai. (As compared to what we see on TV, in the house I was shown respect by the team and co-contestants. Bigg Boss was also very fair to us. But now looking at it from outside the house, the promos are only showing Rubina in positive light. So I would say her cleverness has helped her achieve it. Also, the show’s TRPs are increasing because of her, so I think she only will get the trophy.)”

When asked if she sees anyone other than Rubina Dilaik as a finalist, Sonali Phogat said, “Ab toh muje lagta hai ki show mai maza hi nahi raha kyuki Rubinaji ko hi baad chad ke dhika rahe hai, toh kissi ke naam lene mai koi fyada nahi hai. Trophy kiske haath mai jaani hai who dik rahi hai saaf – toh koi fyada hi nahi hai kisi ke naam lene ka.(I don’t think there is sense in taking anyone else’s name as they show runners are only showing Rubina in positive light. In who’s hand the trophy is going is visible, so there’s no fun left.)”

Adding that the makers are only showing her positive side to the audience and not how she is actually in the house, Sonali Phogat thinks all are paving the way for Rubina Dilaik to take home the trophy.

