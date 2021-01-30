Eijaz Khan’s sudden exit from Bigg Boss 14 came as a shock to everyone including his fans and fellow-housemates. Well, guess what? There’s good news coming in for all his fans and it does involve his girlfriend Pavitra Punia. Read to know the scoop.

Advertisement

Eijaz and Pavitra met inside BB14 house and ever since then their relationship was the talk of the town. They finally confessed to each other after the actor came out of the house recently.

Advertisement

In a conversation with India.com, Eijaz Khan revealed that he is trying to wrap up his work as fast as he can so that he can return to Bigg Boss 14 house and said, “We are trying to finish everything in the first week of February. Kuch dates ke issues hue hain. Meri taraf se nahi hue hain, dusre artistes ki taraf se ho rahe hain. This shoot was going to get over by February 2020. We are in 2021 now. This was an extraordinary time. The production was very accomodating. Bigg Boss changed my life. I am being so pampered on sets today.”

Talking about the date he said, “Much much much before that. If everything works out, I am coming back in the first week of Feb itself.”

When asked if he’ll be entering Bigg Boss 14 with girlfriend Pavitra Punia, Eijaz Khan replied, “I don’t know what am I going to be doing without her. It’s a horrible feeling. My heart is going to be torn apart. I don’t even know what to tell her. Main selfish reason se andar ja raha hun, mujhe finale me ana hai. Meri queen ko main chhod ke ja raha hun. Uska kya hoga, mere dil par kya beetegi. She’s very very supportive. She’s smarter than me. She’s more intelligent than me. Aur kya kahu uske liye.”

Are y’all excited to see Eijaz Khan back in the BB house? Tell us in the comments below.

For more Bigg Boss 14 updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: Kapil Sharma’s Gesture In The Memory Of His Late Father Will Bring Tears To Your Eyes

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube