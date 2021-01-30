Vikas Gupta has been making headlines every now and then. Ever since the producer entered Bigg Boss 14, from his s*xual identity claims to his nasty fights with fellow contestant Arshi Khan, the 32-year-old is leaving no stones unturned to entertain his fans.

Now, Gupta is making headlines yet again and not for a good reason this time. Roadies 2012 winner has spoken about the producer’s se*ual demands in a recent interview.

In a conversation with Navbharat Times, Vikas Khoker who won Roadies in 2012 revealed that Vikas Gupta asked him for nudes and said, “After I won Roadies in the year 2012, many people asked me to get involved with them physically and one of them was Vikas Gupta, who had approached me to fulfill his sexual desire.”

Khoker revealed that he met Gupta at a coffee shop and exchanged numbers with him back in 2014. At that point, the producer was working with Parth Samthaan for a Balaji show and said, “Though I somehow avoided Gupta on that day (when asked to come home), he later approached me through an actor friend who told me that he can help me get a good job in the industry as Gupta had a very strong hold in Ekta Kapoor’s company Balaji. But I made it clear that I do not want to compromise and will do whatever I can with my hard work.”

Bigg Boss fame Vikas Gupta invited Khoker to his place to give him a massage and also asked him for his n*de photos. “He told me that he wanted to see my body and private parts. Gupta says that whoever will be close to him, he will be a star,” the Roadies winner said.

What are your thoughts on the same? Tell us in the comments below.

