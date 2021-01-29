We often come across people who look really similar to some celebrities or the other. But there are two people in this whole wide world, who look way too similar in terms of physical appearances. It’s none other than Mirzapur’s Divyenndu Sharma and YouTuber Ajey Nagar aka CarryMinati.

Recently, Carry appeared on Kareena Kapoor Khan’s show ‘What Women Want’ and spoke about the similarities between him and the Mirzapur actor.

Talking to Kareena in Hindi, about looking similar to Divyenndu Sharma’s character ‘Munna Bhaiya’ from Mirzapur, Ajey Nagar aka CarryMinati said, “I get this a lot, people call me Munna Bhaiya. They come up to me on the streets and congratulate me on my performance. Divyenndu and I look very similar. I accept their congratulations.”

What do you think guys? Let’s take a look at Divyenndu Sharma’s pic too here:

Similar AF, no?

Ajey Nagar aka CarryMinati rose to fame after the YouTuber started making roast videos. While talking to Kareena Kapoor Khan on her show ‘What Women Want’, Bebo asked her about the allegation against him that people call him ‘online bully’ and what he has to say about it.

Replying to Kareena, Carry said in Hindi, “First of all, whenever I roast someone, I take their permission. The person should know that I am making a video on him. If that person is familiar with my content, they have an idea of what to expect, and obviously, if they are not, they can always check out my channel. Until I get permission, I do not make a video.”

CarryMinati is making his Bollywood debut in Ajay Devgn’s Mayday that also stars Amitabh Bachchan.

