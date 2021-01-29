Amit Sadh is on cloud 9. The actor, who recently featured the ZEE5 web series Jeet Ki Zid, is ecstatic with the response it has been receiving. He took to social media on Thursday and shared his happiness with one and all.

The actor mentioned that he is filled with gratitude and is very happy with the messages get has been receiving. Read on to see his entire post.

Taking to social media, Amit Sadh posted a long note reading, “My heart is filled up with gratitude and eyes with tears watching all the love and appreciation ‘Jeet Ki Zid’ has been receiving. The team has worked so hard in making this project what it is today. People have continuously been sending me their thoughts and reactions, and it makes me so happy. I’ll forever keep all that I’ve learned and experienced here in my heart. I hope the Zid to never give up and determination to triumph forever persists in your hearts,” said the actor.

Jeet Ki Zid is based on the true story of Major Deep Sengar of the Special Task Force, who returned from Kargil War in a wheelchair. While doctors gave up hope, Deep fought against all odds to bounce back in life.

The Zee5 series is directed by Vishal Mangalorkar, and also features Amrita Puri and Sushant Singh.

