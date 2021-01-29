TV actor Rithvik Dhanjani hopes his new dance cover music video will send all those who grew up in the nineties on a nostalgic trip.

Rithvik and choreographer Suresh Mukund have teamed up to create a cover on the beats of “Dance with you (nachna tere naal)”, the popular Punjabi R&B track of 2003 by The Rishi Rich Project.

“I believe every nineties kid will be on a nostalgia trip. This was one of the songs we have all grooved to. Music and dance have a way of bringing people together,” said Rithvik Dhanjani.

Rithvik Dhanjani added, “I love how organically this music video worked out. I’ve been a fan of Suresh’s work. Dancing has always been my love, it was a stepping stone for me when I made a foray into the world of entertainment years ago.”

The hip-hop style dance cover video features Rithvik and Suresh, who has also choreographed the steps, along with dancers from Kings United, the Ace Crew and The Kings Dance Studio in Mumbai.

“Collaborating with Rithvik Dhanjani was long due. I admire his enthusiasm for dance, and let’s just say with this song we’ve used that energy in the right place. I am really happy with the outcome of the video,” said Suresh.

