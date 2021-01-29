Rakhi Sawant is leaving no stones unturned to prove out to be the ‘entertaining’ one. From pulling Rahul Mahajan’s dhoti to a catfight with Arshi Khan, everything is OTT. But what will happen in the upcoming Bigg Boss 14 episode will leave many shells shocked! The actress pulls the strings of Abhinav Shukla’s short. This as expected has left Rubina Dilaik fuming!

As most know, Rakhi has been drooling over Abhinav ever since she entered the Bigg Boss house. She has been seen making some really raunchy remarks on him. Sawant was even seen mentioning to Vikas Gupta that she would surely steal Shukla if he gets divorced from Rubina.

Surpassing all the previous actions, Rakhi Sawant has now done something below the belt. Colors TV has shared a promo where the actress unties the strings of Abhinav Shukla’s shorts. Rubina Dilaik’s husband quickly holds his pants in order to save himself from a public embarrassment.

As expected, this leaves Rubina Dilaik fuming. She could be seen schooling Rakhi Sawant and warning her not to cross her limits. However, Rakhi maintains that she’s in love with Abhinav Shukla and rest of the Bigg Boss 14 contestants are only jealous.

Check out the promo below:

Take a look at the reactions below:

So now big boss use d perfect word, badtameezi….. Enough z Enough now#AbhinavShukla #RubinaDilaik — Vishakha Dubey (@vishakhadubey2) January 29, 2021

Rakhi is total psycho💩💩 — Avijit Kundu10 (@Kundu10Avijit) January 29, 2021

What Rakhi is doing to Abhinav is Mental Torture and Harrasment. Would it be ok if same thing was done to a woman?

Abhinav is not reacting coz it’s really awkward situation. can’t u see? Why is @colors encouraging such behavior? — Anya (@PlacidlyPanda) January 29, 2021

Enough is enough!As a society we ignore a company violating their employees for content generation!Enabling harassment & molestation should be stopped at the very instance!warning signs should NOT be ignored(here there were many)You CANNOT misuse someones patience to harass them! — just another soul (@Yu56217487) January 29, 2021

When Rahul Mahajan’s dhoti was torn, Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya and rest of the members were quick to take a stand. Now, let’s see if the same happens in the case of Abhinav Shukla.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 14 co-contestant Arshi Khan’s family is sending a defamation notice to Vikas Gupta over his blackmail allegations. Vikas recently accused Arshi of blackmailing him with a #MeToo case. He also said that Arshi threatened him to reveal personal details of Gupta’s family issues!

