Rakhi Sawant Pulls The Strings Of Co-Contestant Abhinav Shukla’s Shorts, Watch
Bigg Boss 14: Watch Rakhi Sawant Pulling Abhinav Shukla’s Shorts, Rubina Dilaik Left Fuming!(Pic Credit: Instagram/ashukla09, rakhisawant2511, Twitter/Colors Tv)

Rakhi Sawant is leaving no stones unturned to prove out to be the ‘entertaining’ one. From pulling Rahul Mahajan’s dhoti to a catfight with Arshi Khan, everything is OTT. But what will happen in the upcoming Bigg Boss 14 episode will leave many shells shocked! The actress pulls the strings of Abhinav Shukla’s short. This as expected has left Rubina Dilaik fuming!

As most know, Rakhi has been drooling over Abhinav ever since she entered the Bigg Boss house. She has been seen making some really raunchy remarks on him. Sawant was even seen mentioning to Vikas Gupta that she would surely steal Shukla if he gets divorced from Rubina.

Surpassing all the previous actions, Rakhi Sawant has now done something below the belt. Colors TV has shared a promo where the actress unties the strings of Abhinav Shukla’s shorts. Rubina Dilaik’s husband quickly holds his pants in order to save himself from a public embarrassment.

As expected, this leaves Rubina Dilaik fuming. She could be seen schooling Rakhi Sawant and warning her not to cross her limits. However, Rakhi maintains that she’s in love with Abhinav Shukla and rest of the Bigg Boss 14 contestants are only jealous.

Check out the promo below:

Take a look at the reactions below:

When Rahul Mahajan’s dhoti was torn, Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya and rest of the members were quick to take a stand. Now, let’s see if the same happens in the case of Abhinav Shukla.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 14 co-contestant Arshi Khan’s family is sending a defamation notice to Vikas Gupta over his blackmail allegations. Vikas recently accused Arshi of blackmailing him with a #MeToo case. He also said that Arshi threatened him to reveal personal details of Gupta’s family issues!

