What is fashion to you? Wearing stylish clothes? Wearing comfortable clothes? Well, to me, it is both. But, it looks like fashion has an all-together different meaning for the personality that I am going to be talking about today in this article. In fact, this actress considers herself one of the most stylish personalities in the industry, and we don’t know if it is good or bad? Before you break your head to wonder who we are talking about, let us reveal that you will be reading about Rakhi Sawant’s fashion today.

Are you guys already judging me? Ok, stop right there! I am going to list down three outfits of Rakhi which I really like, and I dare you to replicate those, hahaha! Let us begin.

WHEN RAKHI SAWANT PAINTED THE TOWN PURPLE

Purple used to be my favourite colour, maybe it still is. And I guess Rakhi loves purple too. Maybe that’s why she was dressed in this colour from head to toe. I wonder how this woman carries such an outfit with so much confidence and style. A shimmery purple coloured ripped hot-shorts and a matching bralette, she paired it with an even more shimmery blazer of the same colour and completed her look with netted stockings and knee-high black boots. Would you wear this outfit to a crazy night out with friends or maybe to the pub?

WHEN RAKHI SAWANT WAS CONFUSED WHETHER TO EAT FRUITS OR WEAR THEM

Yes! We agree that fruits are very good for health, but that does not mean we start wearing it, right? Well, it looks like this Bigg Boss contestant wants to always look out of the box when it comes to fashion. Although she wore a simple red skater dress, what stole the show was her hat which looked like a fruit plate full with two bananas hanging on both sides.

WHEN RAKHI SAWANT TRIED TO DRESS LIKE A MERMAID

She has really left me speechless with this one. Loaded with heavy crystal jewellery from head to toe, Rakhi looks like an Indian mermaid, don’t you think so? From a multiple layered head-gear to a heavy necklace, there was not a single body part that was not covered with jewellery. She wore a shiny silver coloured shell-shaped bikini top and from waist to thighs she was covered with a heavy multi-layered hip-ring. If only we had at least one per cent of the confidence, she has to rock this look.

Now you tell us which Rakhi Sawant outfits you would dare to recreate out of these three?

