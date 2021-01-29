There is a piece of heartbreaking news coming this morning. Renowned Gujarati theatre actor, director and producer Arvind Joshi is no more. The veteran actor was Sharman Joshi and Manasi Joshi’s father for the people who do not know.

Reportedly, Arvind Joshi breathed his last on January 29 at Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai. Keep scrolling further to know more.

The news was shared by Komal Nahta’s Film Information. Arvind Joshi was a very known face in theatre, and he also appeared in a few films like Sholay and Ittefaq, and Apmaan Ki Aag.

The cause of his death has not been revealed yet. Sharma Joshi or any other member close to the late veteran actor can yet comment on the same.

We know that it must be a really challenging time for Sharman Joshi and his family. But, all we can do is wait for any further comments.

The 3 Idiots actor recently spoke about feeling like an outsider and being sorry for himself. To news agency IANS, he had shared, “I still feel like an outsider. I understand that there is certain monogamy of certain generations of families that have been in business, and tomorrow my children would enjoy the fruit of my presence in Hindi cinema. I have established relationships with people, and they will get the advantage. It is about the time spent in the business and familiarity. There have been experiences and adventures that people share.”

Sharman Joshi added, “I understand that, but I do feel a little sorry for me sometimes, that I was not connected to a film industry family. I was born into a theatre family, though, so I have plenty of experience on that front.”

Sharman is definitely a brilliant actor. We pay our heartfelt condolences to the entire family. Rest In Peace Arvind Joshi.

