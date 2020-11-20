Arts, drama, action, friends, and endless days of fun encapsulate the quintessential college fest experience. While this year, college fests have taken a hit, fret not — Netflix brings to you the ultimate fest experience, right to the comfort of your homes! The Netflix Mismatched College Festival will stream live on the Netflix YouTube channel today evening i.e. November 20th at 7:00 pm.

A first-of-its-kind, this virtual college fest boasts a lineup of exciting acts and performances by talented students from colleges all around the country and a few of your favorite celebrities. Introducing the fest and ‘Match the Note’ will be none other than our lovable boy-next-door with his heart on his sleeve, Rishi, aka Rohit Saraf. Celebrated musicians like Imaad Shah + Samar Grewal, Dee MC and Taaruk Raina will have us dancing to their tunes.

Indian Singer-Songwriter Ritviz will introduce his Mismatched track ‘Sun Toh’ with and for the fans. Taking the laugh-out-loud quotient up a few notches will be comedian Tanmay Bhat, who will introduce the ‘Match the Move’ dance competition. Youth icon and our very own professor Siddharth aka Rannvijay Singha will indulge in some fun banter with Abish Mathew and engage with students in his signature style. The winners of the contests will be announced by Prateek Kuhad (Match the Note – Music), Kings United India (Match the Move – Dance) and Prajakta Koli (Match the Style – Art Reels).

Song, dance, laughter and fun — this fest leaves no stone unturned to ensure you don’t miss out on the ultimate college experience this year. With Prajakta Koli, Rohit Saraf, Rannvijay Singha and the rest of the Mismatched gang in the spotlight, the Netflix Mismatched College Fest will be an event to remember.

Mismatched is a young-adult romance series based on Sandhya Menon’s bestselling book ‘When Dimple Met Rishi’. It releases exclusively on Netflix today i.e. November 20, 2020

PRODUCER : RSVP Movies

SHOWRUNNER : Akarsh Khurana

DIRECTOR : Akarsh Khurana, Nipun Dharmadhikari

WRITER(S) : Gazal Dhaliwal

CAST : Prajakta Koli (Dimple Ahuja), Rohit Saraf (Rishi Shekhawat), Vihaan Samat (Harsh Agarwal), Taaruk Raina (Anmol Malhotra), Devyani Shorey (Namrata Bidasaria), Muskkaan Jaferi (Celina Matthews), Rannvijay Singha (Siddharth Sinha), Vidya Malavade (Zeenat Karim)

About Mismatched :

Mismatched brings to you the story of Rishi who is searching for his happily ever after and Dimple, who dreams of being a tech-wizard. While they hit it off on a wrong note, the two develop a friendship over a period of time. Lost together in their own journeys, this perfectly imperfect Mismatched couple must build an amazing app while navigating an oddball bunch of friends, nasty bullies, a snooty professor and above all, each other!

