Rannvijay Singha Shares Exciting Details About His Character In Upcoming Netflix Series Mismatched

Did you even go to college if you didn’t, at some point, have a crush on your professor? And with this hot new professor in town, who can resist? Netflix brings to you the coolest prof on the block with Rannvijay Singha, as Sid, in its upcoming series, Mismatched.

Advertisement

Rannvijay Singha plays the role of a snarky yet charismatic professor who tries to get a bunch of teenagers to think out of the box and come up with an app idea that may just change the world.

Advertisement

Speaking about slipping into the cool professor role, Rannvijay said, “Cool and snarky on the outside but a softie inside, Professor Sid believes in tough love when it comes to his students. He wants to push them out of their comfort zones so that they can each reach their highest potential. To be honest, we’ve all had at least one teacher like that in our lives, so Sid has been inspired by many of mine. He may come across as uncaring, brash and sarcastic, but his intentions are noble. I’m excited for audiences to watch this series on Netflix and who knows? Maybe it’ll inspire some people to create a brand new app or some others to fall in love!”

He’s (Rannvijay Singha) searching for his happily ever after. She dreams of being a tech wizard. Over three months, this mismatched couple must build an amazing app while navigating an oddball bunch of friends, nasty bullies, a snooty professor.. and each other.

Watch Rannvijay Singha as Sid Sir on Netflix’s Mismatched, releasing soon!

Must Read: Kasautii Zindagi Kay’s Sahil Anand Thanks Friend Who Helped Him Fight COVID-19: “He’s A Superhero”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube