Anchor-actor Rannvijay Singha says fitness is the need of the hour, and he is glad that upcoming the event “Home Games 2020”, which blends in sports with entertainment.

“With everyone locked up in their homes, not only are we missing out on the rush of sports, but also the spirit it manifests. But I have stuck to my sporty instincts even during this period as fitness is the need of the hour,” Rannvijay said.

“The best part about ‘Home Games 2020′ is that it is a perfect mix of sports, fun and entertainment. It’s a super cool concept, spiked with an adrenaline rush. I look forward to witnessing some great talents and skillsets on the show and celebrate the true spirit of sports, virtually, as a community,” he added.

“Home Games 2020” started with Rannvijay announcing it on social media on July 16, along with a list of 18 categories for sports fanatics to participate in.

With quirky tasks such as twerk aasans, channa ve, chullu bhar paani, nimbu squats, the show promises to make staying indoors fun and sporty. The Squadrann panel includes: Dishank Arora, Archis Patil, Shweta Mehta, Milan Verma, Jay Bodas. They will add their own twist to the challenges, while introducing the tasks.

Contestants can then choose a category, perform that task, and send in their entries. After scanning, shortlisted videos will make it to the finale episode to air on MTV, where the Squadrann panel will review them and choose the most entertaining one.

Varun Sood, co-host and a champion, said: “As a big sports fan, I always find myself attracted to anything that’s related to games and challenges. Fun and fitness is an ideal combination for me and ‘Home Games 2020′ fits in right there. Together with Squadrann, it’ll be interesting to witness some of the weirdest tasks. Despite the challenges in the current scenario, it’s great to know how the channel is consistently trying to keep the baton for entertainment high with newer concepts and formats. I’m really excited to be part of this fun and quirky experience.”

The finale of “Home Games 2020” will air on MTV on August 13.

