Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor Sahil Anand gave a befitting reply to corona after getting diagnosed with the lethal virus some time back. The actor who stays all alone in Mumbai had to take care of himself without any support from anybody citing to the the easily spreadable nature of the virus.

But, there’s a saying that ‘A friend in need is a friend indeed’ and it was only through the support of this human being, Sahil could fight a battle with COVID-19 which lasted for over 20 Days. His friend Rajeev was the only one who was with Sahil in his testing times. “My friend Rajeev was about to leave Bombay forever, and he had only come here to pack things up. He canceled his flight and his decision to leave just to take care of me” said the Student of the year actor.

While Explaining the real essence of friendship, and how we become oblivious towards our real friends amidst our busy schedule, Sahil Anand added “I think with our jam-packed schedule, we forget the essence of real friendship. We tend to overlook the little things in life, and how valuable relations are. But he has made me realize the importance of having real people around”

Lastly, Sahil Anand who has a handful of friend considers Rajeev an integral part of his life. The Student of the year actor said “He’s now not only made his place in my heart but in everyone’s hearts whom I told about him. He’s a superhero in my eyes! I’m not sure how I would have coped up during the recovery time, and he’s just done so much for me! From taking care of the household chores to just being there for me, I feel extremely overwhelmed by his gesture! How I look at it, he’s the superhero who rescued me from the virus. I feel truly blessed to have someone like him in my life!”

