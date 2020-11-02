Divyanka Tripathi REACTS To Mukesh Khanna’s #MeToo Row: “Misogyny May Be A Result Of Traumatic Memory Or Past…”

Lately, Mukesh Khanna is making a lot of headlines. From speaking about Kapil Sharma’s show and calling it vulgar to Akshay Kumar’s upcoming film Laxmii, the Shaktimaan actor isn’t leaving any stones unturned in expressing about what he feels. Recently, Mukesh spoke on #MeToo movement which grabbed eyeballs and now, Divyanka Tripathi has given him a brutal reply over his comments on the same.

Divyanka took to her Twitter and blasted on Mukesh and called his comments cringeworthy and wrote, “How regressive & outdated is that! It’s cringeworthy when people at respectable positions make such remarks. Misogyny may be a result of a traumatic memory or past. That’s the only benefit of doubt I can think of. With due respect – I condemn this statement of Mukesh ji!”

How regressive & outdated is that! It’s cringeworthy when people at respectable positions make such remarks.

Misogyny may be a result of a traumatic memory or past. That’s the only benefit of doubt I can think of.

With due respect – I condemn this statement of Mukesh ji! https://t.co/E98DBaqOBX — Divyanka T Dahiya (@Divyanka_T) November 1, 2020

In the video, Mukesh Khanna can be seen saying, “Women and men are made differently. Women’s responsibility is to take care of the house. I am sorry to say this, but the MeToo problem started after women started to work. Today, women aspire to walk shoulder-to-shoulder with men. People talk about women’s liberation, but let me tell you that this is where the problems begin. The first member to suffer is the child because he does not have a mother to take care of him. He watches ‘Saas Bhi Kabi Bahu’ with the caretaker. It all began when women aspired to be equal to men, but a man is a man, and a woman is a woman.”

Reacting to the controversy a day later, Mukesh clarified the fuss around it and said, “I am not against women working. As I said let me show you my full interview taken by someone from which this ‘Vivadit Bayan’ has been taken out to malign me. This which I don’t mean. I was just commenting on how Me too can happen. You can see yourself in this interview how I respect women.”

“In our country, women have succeeded in each and every field — be it becoming Defence Minister, Finance Minister, Foreign Minister or even going to space. Women have always made great strides in every sphere. My film/acting career proves that I have always had great respect for people in general and women in particular. I humbly request that women shouldn’t be against me. If my statement has upset or hurt any woman, then I am really saddened that I haven’t been able to put across my thoughts in more cohesive, correct manner,” the Shaktimaan actor said.

What are your thoughts on Divyanka Tripathi’s reply to Mukesh Khanna? Tell us in the comments below.

