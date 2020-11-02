Rupal Patel aka Kokilaben Modi from Star Plus’ Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 enjoyed a round two of fame recently when Yashraj Mukhate’s Rasode Mein Kaun Tha went viral. The effect was such that makers took the chance and even announced a season two of the show. Bit now turns out that Rupal won’t be a part of the show for a long run. Confirming the same is the actor herself, and here is everything she has to say.

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 has become one of the most awaited shows on television and the promos and teasers have made the wait difficult. Amid that were the reports that Rupal is leaving the soap opera. Yes, you heard that right. The actor is only gracing the show for a short stint. She will be a part of a few limited episodes and end her run.

Talking to Mumbai Mirror, Rupal Patel aka Kokilaben said, “Everything was pre-decided, and we are parting on amicable terms.” As per the actor, she also says that she won’t do a one month or short stints ever again. She agreed to this for the love of her fans.

Rupal Patel added, “I’m a National School of Drama (NSD )graduate with over 20 years of experience. I don’t need to do such small parts but only agreed to SNS 2 to show gratitude to my audience, the show, and the channel. When SNS2 was announced, I was expected to return and I didn’t want to disappoint.”

Meanwhile, we recently saw how the makers and team of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 have recreated the viral Rasode Mein Kaun Tha scene. The promo that the channel released is still making rounds over social media. Talking about that, Rupal Patel said, “In SNS 2 also there are very significant incidents where everyone’s class will be taken by Koki so I am sure videos and mashups will be made on those too. I hope so. The way Koki speaks in itself is so significant that those dialogues leave such a strong impact on the audiences. Let’s see which dialogue they like the most.”

What do you have to say about Rupal Patel’s decision to not play Kokilaben anymore? Let us know in the comments section below.

