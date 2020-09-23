Here is a piece of excellent news for the fans of ‘Rasode Mein Kaun Tha’ viral sensation Yashraj Mukhate. The talented music composer is back to entertain you with a new rap song. This time he has come up with a funny video on Biggini Shoot. Read the article to know the details.

The music creator has taken an already viral video from a TV show named Emotional Atyachar and created an addictive rap song out of it.

Yashraj Mukhate took to his social media recently and posted the video. In the caption, he wrote, “Biggini Shoot • Collaborating with brand ambassador of Maharani Beer from Indore • Also, Pravesh Rana deserves an applause here! Rap by: SHAD3″

Yashraj Mukhate’s post continued reading, “And since our hearts are still in the Rasoda, you should totally checkout the OFFICIAL RASODE MEIN KAUN THA Collection in collaboration with @BewakoofOfficial. Click the link in bio! #bigginishoot #yashrajmukhate #maharanibeer #gangsofrasoda #rasodaguy #bewakoofxYashraj #rasodacollection.” Check out the video here.

As soon as Yashraj posted the video on his social media, it became viral just like his other videos. The artist enjoys a great fan following among young and has over 990K followers on Instagram. The Biggini Shoot video came after his video on Himesh Reshammiya that also got an amazing response from the fans.

Yashraj Mukhate became a household name after his video ‘Rasode Mein Kaun Tha’ got viral on social media. He had edited a scene from Star Plus’ popular daily soap Saath Nibhaana Saathiya in which Kokilaben is seen asking Gopi Bhau “Rasode Mein Kaun Tha.”

“Rasode Mein Kaun Tha” soon became a national issue, and we saw many prominent celebrities and politicians discussing the same. Now, let’s see what response Yashraj Mukhate’s video on Biggini Shoot gets? How do you like it? Do let us know via your comments. For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Abigail Pande & Sanam Johar Reach NCB For Investigation; Allegedly Linked To Drug Peddlers

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube