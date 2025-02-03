The electrifying video song Marji Cha Maalik from Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde’s new film Deva has finally been unveiled. The track is packed with high energy and gives off a powerful vibe that perfectly captures Deva’s fearless and unyielding spirit.

Touted as one of the most pivotal songs in the film, Marji Cha Maalik is a treat for fans and music lovers. Its bold lyrics and commanding composition mirror Shahid Kapoor’s larger-than-life persona.

Shreyas performed and wrote the song, which was composed by Jakes Bejoy. The latter also produced Deva’s music alongside Agasthya Raag. Midhun Anand mixed and mastered Marji Chaa Maalik while Akhil J Chand served as the chief associate with Midhun Anand as the engineer.

Deva, an action thriller directed by celebrated Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews and produced by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films, is already playing in theatres. The movie centers around Deva (Shahid), a brilliant yet rebellious police officer, who struggles with deep-rooted emotional issues, especially related to his deceased father.

After facing a serious accident, Deva suffers from memory loss and comes face-to-face with some dark secrets as he attempts to remember his past. The titular eventually uncovers a web of deceit and betrayal while investigating a high-profile case. In addition to Shahid Kapoor, the movie also features Pooja Hegde, Pavail Gulati, Pravesh Rana, Kubbra Sait and others.

