Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2: Rupal Patel AKA Kokila Modi To Quit The Show?

Star Plus’ Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 starring Devoleena Bhattacharjee as Gopi Bahu is capturing the audience’s attention with its storyline. In fact, the show made its way into the Top 5 show of the week as per recent reports. Beside Devoleena, the show also sees last season’s Rupal Patel respiring her role as Kokila Modi aka Kokilaben.

But now we hear, the actress may be quitting the show soon. As per reports, the actress was signed for only 20 episodes.

As reported by Spotboye, Rupal Patel’s character is being much loved and now the makers are in talks to convince her to extend her stay on the Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2. The source said, “Rupal signed the show for initial 20 episodes and accordingly the whole track was planned. And by mid of November, she will make an exit from the show. However, her character this season is also a hit and that’s why the makers have decided to convince her to continue in the show. Though a final decision is yet to be made.”

We will now have to wait and see what Rupal Patel’s response to this is. The above portal reportedly reached out to the actress and failed to get a response from her at the time of going online.

As per this week’s TRP rating, the Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rupal Patel, Harsh Nagar and Senha Jain starrer Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 is on the third spot. The show garnered 5673 impressions in the last week.

Talking about Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, recently Devoleena Bhattacharjee revealed that she is in love with the Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey starrer Anupamaa. Sharing the same on Twitter, she wrote, “Could not resist myself anymore… #Anupama is love. Everything is so brilliant & perfect. It has created the magic & will create the history for sure.. And @TheRupali ji after tulsi @smritiirani if i admire someone that is you #Anupama.”

Do you want to continue seeing Rupal Patel as Kokila Modi in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2? Let us know the same in the comments below.

