Gauahar Khan has been making heads turn with her drool-worthy fashion choices since forever. She is known for her explicit fashion choices, and her recent airport look speaks for itself!

Gauahar was recently spotted at the airport in a uber-chic outfit. She surely knows how to carry every outfit, with absolute panache. Gauahar looked effortlessly chic in her gorgeous snowy Massimo Dutti dress, perfectly matched with a beige waist bag from Moschino. The actress was accompanied by boyfriend Zaid Darbar. They walked hand in hand and looked like a dreamy pair.

Gauahar Khan is giving us some serious airport look goals with her outfit covered in her forever elegance and charm. We can totally see her love for Moschino. But isn’t this look a perfect 10?

Check out Gauahar Khan’s post below:

While she was in the Bigg Boss 14 house also, we were awestruck by her every outfit. From her quirky, simply elegant, bold to chic, she has carried every look in the house with utmost grace and elegance and left no stones unturned to add the glamour quotient in the BB house. Guess we all need inspiration from the fashion guru, the Gauahargeous Gauahar Khan!

