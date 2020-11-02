YouTube sensation Bhuvan Bam on Sunday announced on his Instagram Stories that he has tested Covid-19 positive.

“Beetey kuch dino se tabiyat kharab chal rahi hai (I have been feeling unwell for a while). Tests results have come and I am Covid-19 positive,” Bhuvan wrote.

Bhuvan Bam also urged people to take proper precautions.

“Is virus ko lightly mat lena, mask lagaao, keep sanitising yourself and social distancing maintain karo (Don’t take this virus lightly. Keep sanitising yourself and do maintain social distancing,” Bhuvan added.

The 26-year-old rose to fame with his YouTube channel “BB Ki Vines”. Apart from making vines, he also sings. “Heer-Ranjha“, “Safar” and “Bas mein” are some of his tracks.

