Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain: When Sunny Leone Refused To Say "Sahi Pakde Hain" Due To Its Vulgarity

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain is amongst the most popular Indian sitcoms ever. In the run of over 5 years, the show has gained a loyal fan base and due to the same reason, we have seen stars like Akshay Kumar, Jackie Shroff, Alia Bhatt and others gracing on special occasions. One such memorable episode was one that saw none other than Sunny Leone making an appearance.

For the unversed, Sunny was part of the storyline in which Aasif Sheikh aka Vibhuti Mishra is signed for a film. He is cast opposite Sunny and undoubtedly, it was hilarious as hell. But do you know, the Ragini MMS 2 actress had a hesitation for saying Shubhangi Atre aka Angoori’s catchphrase “Sahi Pakde Hain”?

Yes, Sunny Leone was hesitant in saying “Sahi Pakde Hain” (you caught it right) as she thought the audience would take it in a bad taste owing to its double-meaning tone. Reportedly, even the shoot was stalled as makers of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain had to convince her to pull off the funny line.

The report in Bollywood Life had quoted, “Sunny Leone said the line could connote a different meaning altogether and demanded a change in the script. The creative team of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain was at its wit’s end trying to convince her that it did not have any other meaning and that Angoori Bhabhi used it in the literal context: ‘You have caught it right,'” as stated by a source.

Meanwhile, in one of our recent articles dedicated to the show, we enlightened our readers that how despite being a good success, the sitcom isn’t given a prime time slot. Unlike other sitcoms like Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, this one features more of a ‘double-meaning’ content and henceforth, the late-night time slot. Also, initially, the show was planned as ‘adults only’. Yes, that’s right! Today, the content which is being served to the audience is a bit mellowed down but initially, the makers had plans of making the sitcom only for adults.

